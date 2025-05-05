Trump administration will pay illegal immigrants $1,000 dollars to 'go home'

The Trump administration says it is going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who have returned to their home country voluntarily $1,000 (€883) as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that it is also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be “deprioritised” for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.