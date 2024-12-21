Tesla recalls almost 700,000 vehicles due to tyre warning light problem

Tesla is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tyre pressure monitoring system.

According to a letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The issue is that the tyre pressure monitoring system warning light on the vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low pressure.

Driving with improperly inflated tyres can increase the risk of a crash.

Elon Musk has seen Tesla forced into major recalls (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it is providing a free software update to fix the problem.

Owner notification letters are expected to be posted on February 15 2025.

Tesla has been dealing with recalls throughout the year. Its Cybertruck is now up to its seventh recall of the year, with one last month that involved around 2,400 vehicles.

Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pick-ups to customers in November 2023, two years behind the original schedule.

In July, the company recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a bonnet issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

And in February, Tesla recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles in the US because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.