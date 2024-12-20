House speaker says Republicans have agreed on a new spending deal

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has set a vote for Friday evening on a new plan that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but would put off President-elect Donald Trump’s demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.

The outcome is uncertain. Mr Johnson declined to disclose the new idea under consideration, but politicians said it would fund the government at current levels through to March and adds 100 billion dollars (£79.6 billion) in disaster aid and 10 billion dollars (£7.9 billion) in agricultural assistance to farmers.