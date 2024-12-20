House speaker says Republicans have agreed on a new spending deal

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has set a vote for Friday evening on a new plan that would temporarily fund federal operations and disaster aid, but would put off President-elect Donald Trump’s demands for a debt limit increase into the new year.
The outcome is uncertain. Mr Johnson declined to disclose the new idea under consideration, but politicians said it would fund the government at current levels through to March and adds 100 billion dollars (£79.6 billion) in disaster aid and 10 billion dollars (£7.9 billion) in agricultural assistance to farmers.
The vote comes ahead of a potential government shutdown at midnight.
“Depending on if the House can execute, I think we could probably tee everything out for later today,” said Senator John Thune, who will take over as Senate majority leader in January.
“I think at this point, my view is we should accept whatever the House can pass,” said Senator John Cornyn of Texas.
“And given the time of year and proximity to Christmas, I don’t think people want to hang around here any longer than they have to. And we’re going to do this all over again in three months,” Mr Cornyn added.