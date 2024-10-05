Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon

The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli air strike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road
Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Sat, 05 Oct, 2024 - 10:11
Associated Press Reporter

An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group has said.

The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli air strike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.

Israel began a ground incursion into Lebanon on Tuesday against the Hezbollah militant group. The Israeli military said nine soldiers have died in the conflict in southern Lebanon.

Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in Beirut (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’s cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Israel declared war on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. As the Israel-Hamas war reaches the one-year mark, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.

Nearly 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since then, most of them since September 23, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Read More

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

more middle east crisis articles

Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel
Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria
Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon Irish families fly home from Lebanon as Unifil troops limit movements amid Israeli invasion

More in this section

Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria
Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp make nice in Hurricane Helene response Trump and Georgia governor Brian Kemp make nice in Hurricane Helene response
US ships and aircraft launch series of strikes against Houthi strongholds US ships and aircraft launch series of strikes against Houthi strongholds
GazaLebanon#Israel-PalestinePlace: International
People pass by a sign calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas for nearly a year, in Tel Aviv (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Brand Safety FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Examiner Echo Group Limited