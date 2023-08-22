18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire

18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire
Greek firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people in an area of north-eastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days (Achilleas Chiras/AP)
Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 13:37
Costas Kantouris and Elena Becatoros, Associated Press

Greek firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people in an area of north-eastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said on Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area of the Alexandroupolis region, fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios said in a televised statement.

Given that no reports of missing people had been filed in the area, authorities are examining the possibility that the casualties were migrants who had entered the country from the nearby border with Turkey, he added.

More in this section

Greece wildfire forces evacuation of more villages and hospital Greece wildfire forces evacuation of more villages and hospital
Kyiv saboteurs behind drone attacks on Russia air bases, Ukraine media claims Kyiv saboteurs behind drone attacks on Russia air bases, Ukraine media claims
Srettha Thavisin Srettha Thavisin wins enough votes to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister
wildfiresPlace: International
18 bodies found in area of Greece struck by major wildfire

Children among eight trapped in cable car hundreds of feet above Pakistan canyon

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd