Ukraine leader Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders

Mr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and also was scheduled to meet the country’s figurehead president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy visits Athens to attend meeting of Balkan leaders
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 16:46
Associated Press Reporter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has flown to Greece for talks with the country’s leadership and to attend an informal meeting of Balkan leaders with top European Union officials.

Mr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and also was scheduled to meet the country’s figurehead president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

In the evening, Mr Zelenskyy is to join in an informal dinner organised by Mr Mitsotakis for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel.

The dinner is scheduled to discuss the Western Balkans region’s future in the EU, which many countries have already joined and the rest are jockeying to enter.

Greece has joined its Nato and EU partners in strongly backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion, and has provided material military assistance in the form of armoured personnel carriers and ammunition.

But Athens has resisted pressure to provide Kyiv with a Russian-made air defence missile system stationed on the southern island of Crete.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy was in Denmark, where he thanked lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands announced they would provide Kyiv with F-16 warplanes that could be delivered around the end of the year.

More in this section

Lucy Letby court case Lucy Letby to be sent victim impact statements after refusing to appear in court
Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes Canadian firefighters make progress battling some blazes
Ofcom report Somalia to shut down access to TikTok and Telegram amid content concerns
Balkans#UkrainePlace: International
Luis Rubiales was widely criticised over his actions (Mike Egerton/PA)

Spanish soccer leader’s World Cup star kiss sparks angry reaction

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd