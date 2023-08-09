At least six killed in fires that devastated parts of Hawaiian island of Maui

Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said.
At least six killed in fires that devastated parts of Hawaiian island of Maui
Fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires in Maui, Hawaii (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)
Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 21:29
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

The wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed six people, officials said.

Richard Bissen Jr, the mayor of the West Maui community of Lahaina Town, said during a news conference that there have also been 13 evacuations for three fires.

Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said.

Photos posted by the county overnight showed a line of flames blazing across an intersection and leaping above buildings in the town centre that dates to the 1700s and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Aerial video from after sunrise revealed entire blocks of buildings reduced to ash and thick smoke in the air.

At least two dozen people were injured by the fires, including several who were flown for treatment in Honolulu.

Read More

Hoodies sell out in Tonga as El Niño brings wintry chill

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

More in this section

People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying Maui tourist town People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying Maui tourist town
Donald Trump Search warrant for Twitter to turn over information on Donald Trump’s account
Opening of the Laboratory Medicine Centre ‘Humanised’ liver in mice may help treat chronic diseases, researchers say
wildfires#Climate ChangePlace: International
Joe Biden

Utah man suspected of threatening President Biden shot and killed by FBI

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd