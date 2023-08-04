Police hunt thief who stole 14 beehives in Welsh town

Police hunt thief who stole 14 beehives in Welsh town
Witnesses have been urged to come forward after the hives disappeared near Llangollen, North Wales over the weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 07:25
Joseph Draper, PA

Police in a remote Welsh town are on the hunt for a thief who stole 14 beehives.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward after the hives disappeared from Blackwood Lane near Llangollen, North Wales, over the weekend.

In a video update on Twitter, PCSO Iwan Owen, of the North Wales Rural Crime team, said: “Bit of an unusual one for you today – we’ve had reports that 14 beehives with incumbent bees have been stolen from this location sometime between 8am Saturday morning and possibly about midnight on Monday.

“This is an appeal for anyone who’s seen anything suspicious in that time (and) to the beekeeping community.

“They are likely to have been taken late at night after the bees have presumably returned to the hive.

“14 hives have gone so its likely to be a vehicle similar to a long wheelbase Ford Transit or a trailer, so is are you aware of somebody who has a sudden influx of beehives (or) someone who’s starting to sell new hives, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference A121770.

More in this section

Man held after second stabbing attack in two days in South Korea Man held after second stabbing attack in two days in South Korea
Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained Mexico bus crash death toll rises to 18, driver detained
Donald Trump Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
beePlace: UKPlace: Wales
Police hunt thief who stole 14 beehives in Welsh town

International pressure mounts on coup leaders in Niger

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd