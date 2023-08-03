Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry

Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry
Marjorie Perkins fought off the intruder but went on to give him food and drink (News Center Maine via AP)
Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 18:36
David Sharp, Associated Press

An 87-year-old woman in the United States fought off a teenage attacker then fed him because he said he was “awfully hungry”.

Marjorie Perkins, from Brunswick in Maine, said she awoke at 2am on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had taken off his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut her.

“I thought to myself, if’s he’s going to cut, then I’m going to kick,” she said.

She put on her shoes and fought back, putting a chair between them as the two jostled.

The intruder struck her on the cheek and forehead before switching tactics and heading for the kitchen. He told Ms Perkins that he was “awfully hungry”, she said.

People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please

She gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

Ms Perkins dialled 911 on her rotary phone and was talking to a dispatcher while the intruder collected his pants and left. He left behind a knife, shirt, shoes and a water bottle containing alcohol, she said.

Ms Perkins said she still feels safe in the home where she has lived for 42 years, but worries about rampant crime. She said it seems to have become worse over the past few years and that criminals do not fear going to jail.

“I think our law has just folded up,” she said. “People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please.”

Police quickly tracked down the teenager and charged him with burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor, news outlets reported. Authorities did not release his identity because of his age.

More in this section

Trump en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn 2020 election Trump en route to Washington to face charges he tried to overturn 2020 election
Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against law preventing Netanyahu’s removal Israel’s Supreme Court hears case against law preventing Netanyahu’s removal
Nodding donkey in the desert, Kingdom of Bahrain Saudi Arabia extends oil production cut in bid to boost energy prices
IntruderPlace: International
Woman, 87, fought off intruder then fed him after he told her he was hungry

So-called Islamic State says leader killed by al Qaida-linked militants in Syria

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd