Chinese zoo denies its sun bears are humans dressed in costumes

Hangzhou zoo insists animals are real after video of one standing on hind legs triggers online speculation
Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 14:46
Amy Hawkins and agencies

A zoo in eastern China has denied suggestions that some of its bears could be humans dressed in costumes, after video of one standing on its hind legs circulated online.

In a statement published on Sunday from the perspective of Angela, a Malaysian sun bear, zookeepers at Hangzhou zoo said: “When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and amazing power … But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified. We Malayan bears are petite, the smallest bear in the world.” Video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs had circulated on social media, with people noting that its slender legs and folds of fur made it look like a human was acting the part of the bear.

But in an audio recording circulating on WeChat, a spokesperson for the zoo said the animal was real and that such deception would not happen at a state-run facility. He also noted that in the 40C (104F) summer temperature, a human in a fur bear suit “would not last more than a few minutes before collapsing”.

A zoo employee said visits were being arranged for reporters on Monday to see the bears.

Sun bears are the size of large dogs, standing at most 1.3 metres (50in) tall on their hind legs, compared with up to 2.8 metres for grizzlies and other species, according to the zoo.

Other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass off dogs dyed to look like wolves or African cats, and donkeys painted to look like zebras.

~ The Guardian, withAssociated Press

