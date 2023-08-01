16 killed after crane used to build bridge collapses in India

16 killed after crane used to build bridge collapses in India
Rescue operations are underway after a crane collapse killed 16 workers (NDRF/AP)
Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 08:33
Associated Press reporters

A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country’s National Disaster Response Force said on Tuesday

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai.

At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

Press Trust of India reported that the crane is being used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” his office said in a post.

Place: International
