Boris Johnson’s messages handed to covid inquiry after UK government court defeat

Boris Johnson’s papers have been handed to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 14:22
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson’s notebooks, WhatsApp messages and diaries have been handed over to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry after the British government lost its bid to prevent their release.

The Cabinet Office had been given until 4pm to comply with a High Court ruling to hand over the unredacted documents.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said: “All requisite material has been handed over.”

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett had demanded the documents relating to Boris Johnson’s time in No 10 (James Manning/PA)

The Government had fought the request from the inquiry  to release the documents, arguing it should not have to hand over material that is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

But the Cabinet Office’s argument was dismissed last week, who said the fact an order for material would produce “some irrelevant documents” did not “invalidate” it or mean it “cannot be lawfully exercised”.

They said Lady Hallett should be able to examine the documents and if she agrees they are “obviously irrelevant” to her inquiry, she will return them.

One complication has been the WhatsApp messages on the former prime minister’s old phone.

He was advised to stop using it on security grounds in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

CoronavirusPlace: UK
