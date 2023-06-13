Boris Johnson makes last-minute representations to Privileges Committee

In a 1,000-word exit statement, Mr Johnson accused the committee, chaired by Harriet Harman but with a Conservative majority, of “bias” and likened it to a “kangaroo court”.
Boris Johnson has made last-minute representations to the Privileges Committee (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 17:40
Nina Lloyd, PA Political Correspondent

Boris Johnson has made last-minute representations to the Privileges Committee before it publishes a report expected to find that he deliberately misled Parliament.

A spokesman for the committee said it was “dealing with” submissions received from the former British prime minister at 11.57pm on Monday.

The group of MPs was expected to publish its report this week after Mr Johnson quit Parliament on Friday having received a draft copy of its findings.

A committee spokesman: “A letter enclosing further representations from Mr Johnson was received by the committee at 11.57pm last night.

“The committee is dealing with these and will report promptly.”

