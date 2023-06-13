Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Hundreds of journalists from around the world gathered on Tuesday outside the court in central Miami where former US president Donald Trump will make his first appearance on criminal charges that he improperly held on to classified documents.

Protests were scheduled for later in the day by Trump backers who have criticised the felony charges, though the number of supporters and those opposing him were a fraction of the crowd compared with the media.

Journalists from China, the UK, Australia, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland were among the hundreds who have converged on the court.

Some have spent several days camped out in the muggy heat.

Police form a line outside the court (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Security was tight. A yellow-tape police line and about half a dozen federal police vehicles formed a barricade, keeping people from a palm tree-lined path and the public entrance to the modern, largely glass federal court building.

A police helicopter passed overhead at times, and about two dozen Miami police circled the building’s perimeter on bicycles.

Miami mayor Francis Suarez has said the city is ready to handle any protests, and that local law enforcement has experience handling large demonstrations.

The early crowd on Tuesday included people wearing T-shirts with Mr Trump’s face in a mock mugshot, with large letters reading “Not Guilty”.

Some people were protesting against Donald Trump (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Some had Trump 2024 flags, supporting his bid for president next year.

Another man, who opposes Mr Trump, was dressed in black-and-white prison stripes and held a sign reading “Lock Him Up”.

At times, people shouted past each other with duelling megaphones.

Among those who arrived early were father and son Florencio and Kevin Rodriguez, who arrived in the US fifteen years ago as asylum seekers fleeing dictatorship in Cuba.

Wearing a shirt reading “Jesus is my saviour, Trump my president”, Kevin Rodriguez questioned the fairness of the proceedings in light of what he said was prosecutors’ lax attitude toward President Joe Biden and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, both of whom have also been accused of mishandling classified intelligence, albeit without any intention of hiding their actions.

A supporter of former President Donald Trump in Miami (John Raoux/AP)

“Even if he’s guilty, we will still support him,” he said as a contingent of Miami police officers rode by on bicycles.

“We never abandon our amigos, those who love this country and our liberty,” he added, highlighting the former president’s staunch opposition to Cuba’s communist government.

Some came to counter the Trump supporters.

Jack Kaplan, 68, drove two hours from Ft Pierce, where the judge assigned to the case is based.

Carrying a copy of the indictment affixed to a clipboard, and a sign reading “Trump Is Toast,” the retired car dealer said he will celebrate with a bottle of expensive wine if the former president is locked away.

“I’ve already got the bottle sitting in my wine cooler,” said Mr Kaplan as a Trump supporter carrying a sign reading “Keep America Great” walked by.

“I’m going to have a big party.”