‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies in prison
Ted Kaczynski has died in federal prison (John Youngbear/AP)
Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 18:09
Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, has died in federal prison in the US, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kaczynski was found dead at about 8am at a prison in North Carolina. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Ted Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole (Elaine Thompson/AP)

He had been moved to the prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.

Kaczynski was serving life without the possibility of parole following his 1996 arrest at the primitive cabin where he was living in western Montana.

He pleaded guilty to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995.

