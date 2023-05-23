Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months

Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, during an appearance in April (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/PA)
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 16:48
Associated Press reporters

A Russian court has extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months, Russian news agencies reported.

Mr Gershkovich, an American citizen, was ordered to be held until August 30.

He was arrested in March on espionage charges on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the US government have denied the charges.

Mr Gershkovich is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, and his arrest drew outrage in the West.

The US government has declared Mr Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his immediate release. He is being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison.

Tuesday’s court hearing was not announced in advance, and the entire case has been wrapped in secrecy.

Russian authorities have not detailed what evidence, if any, they have to support the espionage charges. Various legal proceedings have been closed to the media.

US Embassy officials were allowed at least one prison visit to Mr Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29 but Russian authorities have denied other visits.

journalistPlace: International
