Salman Rushdie ‘writing again’ after attack

Salman Rushdie after being made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 12:25
Joseph Draper, PA

British novelist Salman Rushdie said he has started writing again after being attacked in New York.

The writer was among those recognised at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after being made a Servant of the Companions of Honour.

Mr Rushdie, who was repeatedly stabbed, allegedly by an Islamic extremist, at an event last year, said it “took a while” but he has finally started working again.

Asked when he expects to complete his next book, he said: “Oh, I’ll let you know.”

Sir Salman Rushdie is made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking after the investiture ceremony, Mr Rushdie said it was a “great honour” to be recognised for a “lifetime” of work.

The 75-year-old has been the victim of repeated death threats and attempts on his life since the publication of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses.

The book, inspired by the life of Islamic prophet Mohammed, prompted the then-supreme leader of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, to issue a fatwa calling for Mr Rushdie’s death.

Reflecting on last year’s attack, Mr Rushdie said: “I am pretty well recovered, which is why I’m able to be here. I had to wait a while.”

InvestiturePlace: UKPlace: East MidlandsPlace: London
