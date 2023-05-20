F-18 fighter jet crashes at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

F-18 fighter jet crashes at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

Emergency service members work in the area where an F-18 fighter jet crashed in Zaragoza (Europa Press via AP)

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 17:51
AP Reporters

An F-18 fighter jet has crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defence ministry has said.

The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defence ministry said on Twitter.

The base, which lies about 10 miles outside the city, belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force.

Videos posted on social media showed a plane in flames falling towards the ground.

The pilot is in hospital and his life is not in danger, the air force said.

Spain’s public news agency EFE said the F-18 was training for a flying exhibition when the incident occurred.

The Guardia Civil told The Associated Press that one of its patrols was the first to reach the pilot, who fell outside the exterior fence surrounding the airbase.

According to the Guardia Civil, the pilot suffered injuries to his legs, apparently because he ejected with a parachute from a low altitude. He was evacuated to hospital in a helicopter.

The Guardia Civil said it would collaborate with the military in investigating the crash. It said that the initial information provided by the pilot was that the plane had apparently suffered a malfunction.

The American-made F-18 Hornet has formed a part of the air defences of the United States since the 1980s and has been purchased by the air forces of several allied countries.

More in this section

Russian private army head claims his forces have control of Bakhmut Russian private army head claims his forces have control of Bakhmut
Jonathan Hogg death Police seize 15 dogs after man fatally injured in attack
G7 summit Sunak meets Zelenskyy at G7 summit as hopes rise of Ukraine getting fighter jets
jetPlace: International
Daniel Penny, centre, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th Precinct on May 12 (AP)

Republican hopefuls defend Marine who put NYC subway rider in fatal chokehold

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd