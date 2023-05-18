Fossil fragments shed light on a new dinosaur species in Spain

The findings suggest the Iberian peninsula may have been a diverse area for medium to large-bodied spinosaurids and sheds light on their origin and evolution, a new study suggests
Fossil fragments shed light on a new dinosaur species in Spain
Fossil fragments shed light on a new dinosaur species in Spain (Oscar Sanisidro/Grup Guix/PA)
Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 17:49
Nina Massey, PA Science Correspondent

Fossil fragments discovered in Spain have shed light on a potentially new species of spinosaurid dinosaur.

The findings suggest the Iberian peninsula may have been a diverse area for medium to large-bodied spinosaurids and sheds light on their origin and evolution, a new study suggests.

Spinosaurids comprise different groups of dinosaurs that are often large, meat-eating animals that stand on two feet.

They are thought to have originated in Europe and then migrated to Africa and Asia.

It seems that spinosaurids appeared during the Early Cretaceous in Laurasia, with the two subfamilies occupying the western part of Europe during this period

But evidence of their existence in Spain is mostly based on fossilised tooth remains.

Andres Santos‑Cubedo from Jaume I University, and colleagues, analysed fossil fragments – a right jaw bone, one tooth and five vertebrae – discovered previously in the Arcillas de Morella Formation in Spain and dated to the late Barremian, Early Cretaceous period (between 127 and 126 million years ago).

Based on the remains, the researchers estimate the dinosaur was about 10 to 11 metres long.

They compared the specimen with data on other spinosaurids to determine its evolutionary relationship to other species.

According to the findings, the specimen found in Castellon is both a new species and a new genus of spinosaurid and they named it Protathlitis cinctorrensis.

The genus is named Protathlitis meaning “champion” in Greek and cinctorrensis is in reference to the town – Cinctorres –  in which the specimen was uncovered.

The researchers suggest this new species may indicate that spinosaurids appeared during the Early Cretaceous in Laurasia, a large area of land in the northern hemisphere, with two sub-groups of species occupying western Europe.

Writing in the Scientific Reports journal, the authors said: “It seems that spinosaurids appeared during the Early Cretaceous in Laurasia, with the two subfamilies occupying the western part of Europe during this period.

“Later, during the Barremian–Aptian, they migrated to Africa and Asia, where they would diversify.

“In Europe, baryonychines were dominant, while in Africa, spinosaurines were most abundant.”

More in this section

Biden campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win Biden campaign sees multiple ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win
Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins
Deutsche Bank ‘to pay €69.1m million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims’ Deutsche Bank ‘to pay €69.1m million to settle lawsuit from Epstein victims’
dinosaurPlace: UK
Bashar Assad has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend a regional conference (SANA via AP, File)

Assad attends regional summit as Syria is welcomed back into Arab fold

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd