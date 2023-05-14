More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty

More than 13,000 weapons collected as part of Serbian amnesty
Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, left, inspected weapons collected as part of the amnesty (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)
Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 14:13
Jovana Gec, Associated Press

Serbian authorities have put on display some of the 13,500 weapons they say people have handed in since this month’s mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons and anti-tank rocket launchers.

The authorities declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand over unregistered weapons or face prison sentences as part of a crackdown on guns following the two mass shootings that left 17 people dead, many of them children.

Populist president Aleksandar Vucic accompanied top police officials on Sunday for the display of weapons near the town of Smederevo, some 30 miles south of the capital Belgrade.

After June 8, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict. What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?

Mr Vucic said approximately half of the weapons collected were illegal while the other half were registered weapons that citizens had nonetheless handed over.

He added that the weapons would go to Serbia’s arms and ammunitions factories for potential use by the armed forces.

“After June 8, the state will respond with repressive measures and punishments will be very strict,” Mr Vucic said of the post-amnesty period.

“What does anyone need an automatic weapon for? Or all these guns?”

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic, right, inspects weapons collected as part of the amnesty (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Serbia is estimated to be among the top countries in Europe as regards guns per capita.

Many are left over from the wars of the 1990s and are held illegally.

Other anti-gun measures will include stricter controls of gun owners and shooting ranges.

Authorities launched the crackdown after a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire on fellow students at a primary school in central Belgrade on May 3.

Hand grenades, automatic weapons and anti-tank rocket launchers were among the weapons handed in (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

A day later, a 20-year-old used an automatic weapon to shoot randomly in a rural area south of Belgrade.

The two mass shooting left 17 people dead and 21 wounded, stunning the nation and triggering calls for changes in the country which has been through decades of turmoil and crises.

Tens of thousands of people have rallied in two protest marches in Belgrade since the shootings, demanding resignations of government ministers and a ban on television stations that promote violent content and host war criminals and crime figures.

Mr Vucic rejected opposition calls for the resignation of interior minister Bratislav Gasic, who was also present at Sunday’s weapons display.

People march during a rally against violence in Belgrade on May 12 (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

But the president suggested that the government might resign and that he would announce an early election at a rally he had planned for May 26 in Belgrade.

“We have no intention of replacing (interior minister) Gasic, who is doing a great job,” Mr Vucic said.

“What have police done wrong?”

Opposition politicians have accused Mr Vucic’s populist authorities of fuelling violence and hate speech against critics, spreading propaganda on mainstream media and imposing autocratic rule in all institutions, which they said stoked divisions in society.

More in this section

Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelenskyy Ukrainian counteroffensive does not aim to attack Russian territory – Zelenskyy
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Thailand counts votes in key election with opposition favoured to win
Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold
AmnestyPlace: International
Buildings damaged by Cyclone Mocha in Kyauk Phyu township in Rakhine State in Myanmar (Military True News Information Team via AP)

Three dead as Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd