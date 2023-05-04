Ed Sheeran wins Let's Get It On copyright lawsuit

Following a trial in New York, which included several live singing performances by Sheeran, jurors found he had not infringed on the family’s copyright interest in Gaye’s song.
Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 18:19
PA

Ed Sheeran has won a US copyright lawsuit which alleged he copied parts of Marvin Gaye’s hit song Let’s Get It On for his own track Thinking Out Loud.

The British musician was taken to court by the family of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic.

They claimed that Sheeran’s 2014 song, written with collaborator Amy Wadge, bore “striking similarities” and “overt common elements” to Let’s Get It On.

More to follow

