Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother and inspiration for well-known track dies

Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother, who was the inspiration behind one of his songs has died.

Anne Mary Sheeran or Nancy as she was known passed away last Thursday at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

Her death notice reads: "Died 25th April 2023 peacefully at Castle Gardens Nursing Home Enniscorthy. Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother.

"Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

Sheeran's grandmother will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 3.

The 'Shape of You' singer penned the track 'Nancy Mulligan' after learning about his grandparent's love story.

The 32-year-old wrote the song because his grandparents "had this sort of Romeo and Juliet romance which is like the most romantic thing,” according to the UK-based Dad.

Ed Sheeran's grandmother Anne Mary Sheeran (also known as Nancy) has passed away. Picture credit: RTÉ

Sheeran spent summers at his grandparent's house in Wexford before becoming one of the most popular singer-songwriters internationally His grandmother previously told RTÉ that she does not think of him as anyone but her grandson.

"I'll never think of him as famous. He's exactly the same as he always was when he visits and it's very rare because he's always working.“

It is unclear if he will attend his grandmother’s funeral as he is currently involved in a high-profile copyright case in the US.

Ed Sheeran's grandmother Anne Mary Sheeran (also known as Nancy) previously spoke of her pride in the singer and shared pictures of the family together. Picture credit: RTÉ

A nurse from Gorey, Anne Mary married Bill Sheeran from County Derry in 1951 in London where they raised a family.

Bill was heavily involved int the local boxing world, both as a fighter and later in life as a teacher and historian.

In 1983 Bill and Anne Sheeran retired to her childhood home in Gorey, where both immersed themselves into the promotion of Gorey Boxing Club, and undoubtedly enjoyed watching their grandson storming the worldwide pop charts.

Anne was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2013.