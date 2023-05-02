Donald Trump plays golf in Scotland ahead of Irish visit

Former US president Donald Trump enjoyed a round of golf at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Ireland later this week.

Mr Trump took the wheel of a golf buggy as he travelled around the resort on Tuesday afternoon.

The former president is set to arrive at Shannon Airport on Wednesday.

From there, he will travel to his hotel and golf course in Doonbeg in Clare to play another round of golf.

It will be his first time visiting Ireland since 2019.

The former US head-of-state arrived in Scotland on Monday, landing at Aberdeen airport before travelling to his Menie Estate golf course near Aberdeen.

On Monday, Mr Trump attended a ceremony to break ground for a second course at the resort, to be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

Donald Trump was greeted by staff at the resort (Steve Welsh/PA)

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland and Ireland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump spent two days at Doonbeg in 2019.