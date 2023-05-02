Donald Trump plays golf in Scotland ahead of Irish visit

It will be his first time visiting Ireland since 2019.
Donald Trump plays golf in Scotland ahead of Irish visit
Former US president Donald Trump played golf on Tuesday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 15:49
David Kent, Rebecca McCurdy and Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Former US president Donald Trump enjoyed a round of golf at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland on Tuesday ahead of his visit to Ireland later this week.

Mr Trump took the wheel of a golf buggy as he travelled around the resort on Tuesday afternoon.

The former president is set to arrive at Shannon Airport on Wednesday.

From there, he will travel to his hotel and golf course in Doonbeg in Clare to play another round of golf.

It will be his first time visiting Ireland since 2019.

The former US head-of-state arrived in Scotland on Monday, landing at Aberdeen airport before travelling to his Menie Estate golf course near Aberdeen.

On Monday, Mr Trump attended a ceremony to break ground for a second course at the resort, to be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

Donald Trump was greeted by staff at the resort (Steve Welsh/PA)

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland and Ireland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump spent two days at Doonbeg in 2019.

Read More

Donald Trump expected to visit Ireland next month

More in this section

Palin British Independent Film ‘The bedrock of my life’ – Michael Palin announces death of wife of 57 years
Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations Musical comedy Some Like It Hot leads Tony Award nominations
US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding US bride killed by ‘drink driver’ in golf cart crash hours after wedding
TrumpPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine (Libkos/AP)

Russian defence chief calls for wartime missile output to be doubled

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd