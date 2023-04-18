Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy

Bear captured after killing runner in northern Italy
The brown bear population has increased in Italy (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 10:19
Associated Press Reporter

A bear which fatally mauled a runner has been captured by authorities in northern Italy.

Officials in Trento announced on Tuesday that the animal, identified as Jj4, had been captured overnight.

Andrea Papi, 26, was killed while on a mountain training run between April 5-6, prompting renewed debate over what to do with Italy’s growing brown bear population.

Brown bears are coming into contact with people more frequently (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Trento provincial authorities ordered the bear to be killed but an animal rights group appealed to an administrative court, which suspended the order on April 11.

Jj4 is the same Alpine brown bear that injured a father and son out walking in the region in 2020. Then too, provincial authorities ordered her to be killed but a court blocked the move.

She was born to two bears brought to Italy from Slovenia two decades ago as part of a European programme to boost the brown bear population that had been dwindling but has now rebounded and is increasingly having encounters with people.

Mr Papi’s family said they do not want the bear to be culled.

More in this section

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine
Apple boss hails India’s ‘incredible energy’ as flagship store opens in Mumbai Apple boss hails India’s ‘incredible energy’ as flagship store opens in Mumbai
US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire US embassy convoy comes under fire in Sudan as Blinken calls for ceasefire
BearPlace: International
Colin Beattie was arrested on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finance probe

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd