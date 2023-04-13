Animal rights group say 300 people will aim to 'stop' Aintree Grand National

An animal rights group have said that around 300 people will attempt to "disrupt" the British Grand National at Aintree this weekend.

Animal Rising have claimed that despite a leak of their plans by a UK newspaper last month, they will still attempt to prevent the race from happening on Saturday.

The four-day Aintree racing festival begins on Thursday, with the Grand National the highlight.

However, Animal Rising have said that the race represents the "broken relationship" between humans and animals.

Volunteer with the group, Orla Coughlan said that the group will try to "disrupt" the race for two main reasons.

She told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We care very much about animals and we're trying to protect those horses by being there on the tracks.

"Secondly we want to have this public conversation — I'm sure millions of families are having these conversations around breakfast — so I think it is quite an effective way to protest."

Undercover journalist

Last month, the UK Mail On Sunday exposed the group's plans for the Grand National after an undercover journalist posed as a member.

However, a statement from Animal Rising claimed that this would not deter them.

It read: "One undercover Mail on Sunday reporter is not going to stop teachers, nurses, and more from acting for all life and really beginning the crucial conversation about our broken relationship with other animals.

"This conversation is vital if we are to tackle the root causes of our climate and ecological crises.

Most people would say they love animals, so why are we OK with this?

"Whether it is for food or for sport, our relationship with animals is beyond broken."

Ms Coughlan added: "We're going to be turning up outside the gates at Aintree at 9.30am on Saturday and we'd encourage any other animal lovers to be there with us,

"Originally I think we had about 100 people involved in the protest, now we've got around 300 people. I'm not sure what the exact tactics will be on the day, I'd welcome anybody to come down and be part of it."

The Grand National has been modified in the last few years to attempt to ease safety concerns.

Many of the 30 fences have been shortened in height, while there are continuing changes to the whip rules for jockeys.

In the 2022 running, Eclair Surf died after a fall, while Discorama was put down after suffering a pelvic injury.

They were two of 15 horses to have died during the race in the last 22 runnings.