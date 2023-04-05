Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills

Stormy Daniels must pay nearly $122,000 (€111,781) of Donald Trump’s legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor’s failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court has ruled.

The decision in California came at about the same time that Mr Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Ms Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 (€119,116) as part of a non-disclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

Former president Donald Trump appears in court (Seth Wenig, Pool/AP)

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job”.

A judge threw out the case in 2018.

On Tuesday, a commissioner for the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Mr Trump’s attorneys “reasonably spent” more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case, but denied a request for another $5,150 (€4,719) in other fees because it was not itemised.

In all, Ms Daniels has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 (€549,876) in Mr Trump’s legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some $300,000 (€274,938) in attorney’s fees that Ms Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Ms Daniels stated: “I will go to jail before I pay a penny.”

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, were not immediately returned after hours Tuesday.