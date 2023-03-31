Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former US president Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said on Friday.

Mr Trump’s surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Mr Trump’s indictment, announced on Thursday, came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a “scam”, a “persecution”, an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run.

He is a Republican; the district attorney who oversaw the inquiry, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat.

No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime before.

Mr Trump has Secret Service protection, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

Indeed, Mr Trump was asked to surrender on Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service needed more time to make security preparations, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Even for defendants who turn themselves in, answering criminal charges in New York generally entails at least several hours of detention while being fingerprinted, photographed, and going through other procedures.