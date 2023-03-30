Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Mr Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.

It is likely to galvanise critics who say Mr Trump lied and cheated his way to the top and embolden supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.

Trump also faces legal jeopardy over his election subversion and incitement of the January 6 attack on Congress; his attempts to overturn the 2020 result in Georgia; his retention of classified records; his business dealings; and a defamation suit arising from an allegation of rape by the writer E Jean Carroll, which Trump denies.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair Venus in Berlin, on Oct. 11, 2018. AP Pic: Markus Schreiber

Daniels claims an affair with Trump in 2006. Trump denies the affair but has admitted directing his then lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence.

Cohen was also revealed to have arranged for $150,000 to be paid to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who claimed to have an affair with Trump.

That payment was made by David Pecker, the publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper, which squashed the story.

Trump has admitted reimbursing Cohen with payments the Trump Organization logged as legal expenses.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was president from 2017 to 2021. News of the payment to Daniels broke in January 2018.

Donald Trump speaks with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance law, contributing to a three-year prison sentence handed down in December 2018.

Investigations of the Daniels payment have dragged on. Earlier this year, Mark Pomerantz, an experienced New York prosecutor who resigned from Bragg’s team then wrote a book, called the payment a “zombie case” which would not die.

Earlier this month, Cohen testified before the grand jury in the Manhattan hush money case. Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway, former White House aides, reportedly spoke to prosecutors, as did Daniels, Pecker and Jeffrey McConney, senior vice-president and controller of the Trump Organization.

Trump did not testify. He denies wrongdoing, claiming the payments represented extortion.

Earlier this week, a Trump lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told MSNBC Trump had simply taken advice from his lawyer, Cohen, which was “not a crime”. Tacopina also said the payments to Cohen were simply “legal fees”.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to seek to delay the case.

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor in New York, said Trump would in all likelihood not head swiftly to court.

Writing for MSNBC, Weissmann said: “Beyond Trump’s notorious abuse of the legal system by throwing sand in the gears to slow things down, a criminal case takes time.” He added: “There is no end of motions that can be filed to delay a trial, which could easily cause the litigation to be ongoing during the Republican primary season [in 2024] – something a court could also find is reason to delay any trial date.

“Indeed, even in a more quotidian case, having a trial within a year of indictment would be quick.”