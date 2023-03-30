Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 09:03
Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the KGB, said on Thursday that Evan Gershkovich had been detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

The FSB alleged that Mr Gershkovich “was collecting classified information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex”.

Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

