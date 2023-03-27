Suspect dead after shooting at Nashville private school

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not clear.
The gunman died after being ‘engaged by’ officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post (Alamy/PA)
Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 17:24
Associated Press

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.

The shooting happened at The Covenant School.

The gunman died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post.

It was not clear whether the gunman died by suicide or was shot by police.

The Covenant School has had an enrolment of about 200 students from pre-school to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

Israelis scuffles with police during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan (AP)

Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

