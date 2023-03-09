Several killed in Hamburg church shooting

The German news agency dpa said “several” people were dead and some injured, but didn’t give precise figures
The Hamburg city government said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district.

Associated Press

One or more people opened fire in a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, authorities said, and local media reported that several people were killed.

Police previously said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the next-door Alsterdorf district. The area is a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Hamburg, which is Germany’s second-biggest city.

More to follow...

