Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutor eyes charges
Former US president Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP)
Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 12:31
Associated Press

Former US president Donald Trump has said in a social media post that he will be arrested on Tuesday, as a New York prosecutor eyes charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him.

Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network on Saturday that “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office indicate that “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump urged his followers to protest.

Law enforcement officials in New York have been making security preparations for the possibility that Mr Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of any time frame for the grand jury’s secret work in the case, including any potential vote on whether to indict the ex-president.

