More than 40 vehicles involved in highway pile-up in Hungary

Police said the collision, which involved five tractor-trailers and 37 other vehicles, occurred on the M1 highway around 15 miles west of the capital, Budapest.
More than 40 vehicles involved in highway pile-up in Hungary
Firefighters work among smouldering cars after several trucks and cars crashed on M1 motorway near Herceghalom, Hungary (MTI via AP)
Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 18:59
AP Reporters

A pile-up involving more than 40 vehicles has left dozens of people injured in Hungary.

Police said the collision, which involved five tractor-trailers and 37 other vehicles, occurred on the M1 highway around 15 miles west of the capital, Budapest.

The pile-up caused 19 vehicles to catch fire and resulted in 36 injuries, including one that was life-threatening and 13 that were serious, police said.

Hungary’s National Directorate for Disaster Protection said vehicle fires had been extinguished and four rescue helicopters as well as fire and rescue teams from numerous nearby cities had arrived at the scene to treat the injured.

Authorities blocked traffic in both directions of the M1 as recovery and clean-up operations continued into the evening.

National ambulance service spokesperson Pal Gyorfi declined to give a potential cause of the accident, according to Hungarian TV station M1.

The operator of Hungary’s highways, the Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development, wrote in a Facebook post that a localised dust storm may have caused a sudden reduction in visibility.

More in this section

French citizens again protest against Macron’s pension plan French citizens again protest against Macron’s pension plan
Russian advance ‘could come with heavy losses’ as snipers ‘create killing zone’ Russian advance ‘could come with heavy losses’ as snipers ‘create killing zone’
Japan marks 12 years since tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster Japan marks 12 years since tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster
CrashPlace: International
Afghan people, right, inspect the site of a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif (Abdul Saboor Sirat/AP)

One dead and more hurt in bombing at press awards ceremony in Afghanistan

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd