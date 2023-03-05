‘Walkie Talkie’ architect Rafael Vinoly dies in New York aged 78

‘Walkie Talkie’ architect Rafael Vinoly dies in New York aged 78
Uruguayan architect Rafael Vinoly (Gregory Bull/AP)
Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 19:28
Associated Press

Rafael Vinoly, the Uruguayan-born architect who designed distinctive and buildings around the globe including the “Walkie Talkie” in London, has died aged 78.

Mr Vinoly, whose firm is based in New York City, died of an aneurysm on Thursday at a hospital in the city. Roman Vinoly said his father died unexpectedly.

“He leaves a rich legacy of distinctive and timeless designs that manifested in some of the world’s most recognisable and iconic structures – among them the Tokyo International Forum, the Cleveland Museum of Art, Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and 20 Fenchurch Street in London,” Roman Vinoly said in a statement.

The ‘Walkie Talkie’ as seen in the London skyline (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The London building is nicknamed the “Walkie Talkie” because of its distinctive curved shape resembling a two-way radio handset.

Mr Vinoly was born on June 1, 1944, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Early in his career, he founded Estudio de Arquitectura, which became one of the largest design studios in Latin America.

He settled in New York City in 1979 and founded Rafael Vinoly Architects four years later.

Mr Vinoly became a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects in 1993 and is a member of the Japan Institute of Architects. He was named an International Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, his son, Roman, stepsons Nicolas and Lucas and a brother, Daniel.

More in this section

Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure
Funeral of Thai cave boy who died in UK ends with prayers Funeral of Thai cave boy who died in UK ends with prayers
Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh Fire hits crowded Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
architectDigitalPlace: International
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second left, visits the location of the train collision (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP)

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd