King Charles to host Ursula von der Leyen in controversial meeting after Brexit deal

Charles and the European Commission president will sit down for tea late on Monday after she is expected to sign off on a Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak
King Charles to host Ursula von der Leyen in controversial meeting after Brexit deal

King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 11:51
Sam Blewett and Alan Anthony Jones, PA

King Charles will host EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle despite warnings that the meeting will drag the monarchy into the political announcement on a new Brexit deal.

Charles and the European Commission president will sit down for tea late on Monday after she is expected to sign off on a Northern Ireland Protocol agreement with Rishi Sunak.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles was acting on “the government’s advice” and that their discussions would feature a “range of topics”.

Sammy Wilson, the chief whip of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which the prime minister wants to secure the support of, warned the expected meeting risked “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

Leading Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be a mistake for Ms von der Leyen to meet the King during her visit to the UK.

The former Cabinet minister told GB News: “I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

“The King gives assent to Acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on Acts of Parliament when they are going through the process.

“I think the same applies, that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement.”

Topics up for discussion include climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while it was not said whether they will discuss Northern Ireland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so.”

Read More

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen set to sign off on Northern Ireland Protocol deal

More in this section

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage
Strikes hit German airports amid public workers’ pay dispute Strikes hit German airports amid public workers’ pay dispute
Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’ Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’
BrexitKing#Northern Ireland#BrexitPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
UN chief Antonio Guterres with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

UN chief warns of ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd