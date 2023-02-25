Bear escapes from zoo enclosure for second time

The four-year-old bear, who weighs about 300lbs, was tranquilised and returned to the enclosure.
St Louis Zoo’s Andean bear named Ben (JoEllen Toler/St Louis Zoo via AP)
Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 07:23
Associated Press Reporter

Officials at a zoo in the US say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear inside his enclosure after he escaped for the second time this month.

The bear, named Ben, was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100ft away from his habitat, St Louis Zoo officials said in a statement.

Visitors and zoo staff were kept inside zoo buildings during Ben’s escapade.

The bear escaped on February 7 by tearing apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of the enclosure’s door.

He did not wander far and was outside for about 90 minutes before being returned.

In response, the zoo added stainless steel clips with 450lbs of tensile strength to the mesh.

But Ben managed to snap those clips on Thursday.

Zoo officials said they are working on alternative ways to secure the enclosure and will seek advice from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Bear Taxon Advisory Group.

