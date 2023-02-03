Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery

he abrupt decision comes despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)
Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 15:37
Emily Wang Fujiyama, TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a US official said.

The abrupt decision comes despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

The US has described it as a surveillance satellite.

A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Montana (Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

The decision came just hours before Mr Blinken had been due to depart Washington for Beijing and marked a new blow to already strained US-Chinese relations.

Officials said Mr Blinken and President Joe Biden determined it was best not to proceed with the trip at this time.

Read More

China says ‘spy balloon’ is for research and accidentally strayed off course

More in this section

China says ‘spy balloon’ is for research and accidentally strayed off course China says ‘spy balloon’ is for research and accidentally strayed off course
Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks
Judge hears from eight witnesses in Dani Alves sexual assault case Judge hears from eight witnesses in Dani Alves sexual assault case
ChinaPlace: InternationalPerson: Antony Blinken
<p>Bobi is the world’s oldest dog (Guinness World Records)</p>

World’s oldest dog ever, 30-year-old Bobi, crowned by Guinness World Records

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.324 s