Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village

Polar bear attacks and kills woman and boy in remote Alaskan village
A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 03:24
Associated Press

A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.

Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2.30pm local time on Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male.”

Polar bear file photo (Danny Lawson/PA)

The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.

The names of the the two people killed were not released, with troopers saying they were working to notify family members.

Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather made it possible, the dispatch said.

More in this section

World's oldest person, Lucile Randon, dies at age of 118 World's oldest person, Lucile Randon, dies at age of 118
Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape Adult film star Ron Jeremy found unable to stand trial for rape
The Graham Norton Show - London Jeremy Renner says he is home from hospital after snow plough accident
PolarBearPlace: International
Maria Ressa

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa cleared of tax evasion in Philippines

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.304 s