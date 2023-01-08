Detectives revisit scene of Natalie McNally murder

Detectives investigating the death of Natalie McNally have revisited the murder scene.

Three weeks on from the killing of the 32-year-old expectant mother, officers spoke to motorists and pedestrians and handed out leaflets in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Ms McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Silverwood Green on December 18.

Police have made two arrests but no-one has been charged.

Officers handed out leaflets in the Silverwood Green area on Sunday night (PSNI/PA)

A 32-year-old man arrested on December 19 was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on December 21, also 32, has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Officers investigating the murder seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area on Saturday.

Police also carried out house-to-house inquiries in the Lisburn area on Saturday.

Last week detectives said the main line of inquiry was that Ms McNally was killed by someone she knew and was comfortable allowing into her home.

Officers have said they do not think there is a risk to other women in the area.

On Friday officers searched a number of areas close to Silverwood Green. They also went to a business property in the Armagh and Craigavon area.

Natalie McNally’s brothers (left to right) Declan, Niall and Brendan during a vigil at Stormont last week (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police have appealed for help identifying a man captured on CCTV arriving at and leaving the street where Ms McNally lived on the night of the murder.

Officers believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

A silent vigil for Ms McNally, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, was held last Thursday, attended by her three brothers.

Her brother Declan McNally told those at the vigil: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“And everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”