Norway’s ageing king leaves hospital

Norway’s ageing king leaves hospital
Norway’s King Harald (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 12:42
Associated Press reporters

Norway’s King Harald V has left an Oslo hospital, where he was treated with intravenous antibiotics for an infection.

”The king is on the road to recovery but will take it easy for a few days,” the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement.

The 85-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital on Monday.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, stepped in to take over his father’s duties.

From left: Norway’s King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been in hospital several times in recent months, including for another infection in August.

He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

More in this section

Germany Climate Protest Climate activists decapitate prominent Berlin Christmas tree
Poorly mountain lion rescued by vets in California and named after Christmas Poorly mountain lion rescued by vets in California and named after Christmas
Japan Snow Three dead as heavy snow falls in Japan
KingPlace: International
Afghan women students stand outside Kabul University, Afghanistan, on Wednesday December 21 2022 (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s