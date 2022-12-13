Relatives’ ‘unimaginable’ pain as tributes are paid to boys who fell into lake

A relative of one of three young boys who died after falling into an ice-covered lake has spoken of the unimaginable pain faced by the youngsters’ families.

The aunt of ten-year-old Jack Johnson, who is reported to have been trying to save others who fell into Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, used a social media post to thank members of the community for their support.

West Midlands Police said on Monday that three boys aged 11, 10 and eight had died after falling into the lake on Sunday.

The three boys were taken to hospital after being pulled from the water but could not be revived.

A fourth boy, aged six, was in a critical condition in hospital.

During a news conference on Monday at an entrance to Babbs Mill nature reserve, Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, said one officer tried to punch through the ice during the rescue efforts.

Flowers and tributes near to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

In a post on social media, Jack’s aunt, Charlotte McIlmurray, described the tragedy as a “nightmare”, adding “that two families can’t wake from the pain is unimaginable”.

“He (Jack) was my nephew, so I know the pain is a million times worse for their moms, dads, sisters/brothers,” she added.

Numerous bunches of flowers left near the scene included tributes from the emergency services, the NHS, local politicians, Marston Green FC and friends of the three boys.

Several bouquets had cards dedicated to Jack, while others paid tribute to another boy by name, saying: “To Thomas, The world will not be same without you” and “Thomas, rest in peace. Love from Earl.” Children’s toys were also placed at the makeshift shrine, including several teddy bears with the message: “RIP beautiful angels. Love Sienna.” West Midlands Police said in a statement: “Our searches at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst will continue today.

“The six-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition. We will release further updates as soon as we are able.”

21 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers and stood in silence near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the West Midlands. Picture: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

Tearful police officers have been applauded by the public as they laid flowers near to where three boys died.

A group of 21 officers from West Midlands Police’s Chelmsley Wood neighbourhood policing team marched to the makeshift shrine, which has grown up near Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst in Solihull in the two days since the tragedy on Sunday.

The tight-knit community is still in shock since news broke on Monday that three boys – aged 11, 10 and eight – had died after being pulled from the water.

On Tuesday, a group of police officers arrived at the scene and held a two-minute silence before marching away, to claps from on-lookers.

The force’s officers were among the first rescuers on the scene and one had tried to punch through the ice to reach the youngsters.

Solihull Police also tweeted its “heartfelt thanks” to the community for its “overwhelming” support offered to all branches of the emergency services who attended the rescue and since.