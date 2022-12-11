Violence reported in north Kosovo overnight as Serbs block roads

Violence reported in north Kosovo overnight as Serbs block roads
Kosovo has postponed local elections due to be held on December 18 in four municipalities with a predominantly ethnic Serb population, in an effort to defuse recent tensions there that have also further damaged relations with neighbouring Serbia (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)
Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 10:13
Sylejman Kllokoqi and Llazar Semini, Associated Press

Kosovo police and local media have reported explosions, shooting and road blocks overnight in the north of the country, where the population is mostly ethnic Serb, despite the postponement of municipal elections December 18 to which the Serbs were opposed.

No injuries have been reported.

The European Union rule of law mission, known as Eulex, also reported on Sunday that “a stun grenade was thrown at a Eulex reconnaissance patrol last night”, causing no injury or material damage.

Eulex, which has some 134 Polish, Italian and Lithuanian police officers deployed in the north, called on “those responsible to refrain from more provocative actions” and urged the Kosovo institutions “to bring the perpetrators to justice”.

Recent tensions remain high, with Serbia and Kosovo intensifying their exchange of words.

Polish soldiers, part of the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, guard the road near a barricade close to the village of Rudare (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Serbia’s president said on Saturday that he would formally request Nato permission to deploy Serbian troops in northern Kosovo, while conceding this is unlikely to be granted.

Serbian officials claim a UN resolution that formally ended the country’s bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999 allows for some 1,000 Serb troops to return to Kosovo. Nato bombed Serbia to end the war and push its troops out of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

The Nato-led peacekeepers who have been working in Kosovo since the war would have to give a green light for Serb troops to go there, something that is highly unlikely because it would de-facto mean handing over security of Kosovo’s Serb-populated northern regions to Serbian forces, a move that could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans.

“We do not want a conflict. We want peace and progress but we shall respond to aggression with all our powers,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti posted on social media.

He told the European Union and the United States that not denouncing such violence, which he said has been orchestrated by Belgrade, “would push it destabilise Kosovo”.

A Kosovo police officer guards a street in the Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica (Bojan Slavkovic/AP)

Tension in the north has been high this week ahead of the polls initially planned for December 18. They have now been postponed to April 23 in an attempt to defuse the situation.

The election was due after ethnic Serb representatives resigned their posts in November to protest against a decision by Kosovo’s government to ban Serbia-issued vehicle licence plates.

Serb politicians, prosecutors and police officers also abandoned local government posts.

Tensions have been high in Kosovo ever since it proclaimed independence from Serbia, despite attempts by the European Union and US officials to defuse them. Serbia, supported by its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognise Kosovo’s statehood.

Both Serbia and Kosovo want to join the EU but Brussels has warned they must resolve their dispute and normalise relations to be eligible for membership of the bloc.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the Nato-led mission in Kosovo “remains vigilant”.

