Man charged after egg thrown in direction of King Charles III during walkabout

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after an egg was allegedly thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police refused to disclose the name of the suspect following the incident outside Luton Town Hall on Tuesday.

In a statement, the force said: “A 28-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident which occurred during His Majesty King Charles III’s visit to Luton yesterday.

Close-protection officers usher the King away from the crowd in Luton (Yui Mok/PA)

“The man was charged under section five of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on January 9 2023.”

Charles was temporarily steered away from the crowds by his security staff shortly after arriving in the town.

He then continued to shake hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The incident comes just weeks after 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell was arrested for throwing an egg at the king and queen consort during a visit to York.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.