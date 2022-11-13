Four killed in explosion on Istanbul avenue

Security and ambulances at the scene on Istiklal Avenue (Francisco Seco/AP)
Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 15:07
Four people were killed and 38 injured in an explosion on one of Istanbul’s most popular pedestrian thoroughfares on Sunday, authorities said.

The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear.

Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion (Francisco Seco/AP)

A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire engines and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion — a move that prevents broadcasters from showing videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.

The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted the death toll and said those injured were being treated.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the so-called Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups.

