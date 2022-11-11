Russia says latest retreat in Ukraine is complete

The retreat, announced earlier this week, marks another setback for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Russia says latest retreat in Ukraine is complete

A tail of a multiple rocket sticks out of the ground near the recently recaptured village of Zakitne, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 10:28
Hanna Arhirova and John Leicester, Associated Press

Russia’s defence ministry says the retreat of troops from the west bank of the river dividing Ukraine’s Kherson region is complete.

In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was finished at 5am on Friday.

It said no military equipment was left on the western bank.

The retreat, announced earlier this week, marks another setback for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Areas the Russian military withdrew from include the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its eight-month-old war in Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesman on Friday refused to acknowledge the retreat as humiliating for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read More

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5m in rape case

More in this section

Italy Migrants Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid diplomatic rift with Italy
Virus Outbreak China Beijing closes parks and imposes restrictions amid fresh wave of Covid cases
Emirates flight flying high in the sky Nothing found after US-bound flight returns to Greek airport over security scare
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Closing Down written in big letters on a shop window

EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s