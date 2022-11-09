Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel
A Northrop Grumman cargo ship about to be captured by the International Space Station’s robot arm (Nasa via AP)
Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 15:32
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

A capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel.

The shipment arrived two days after launching from Virginia.

Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following lift-off.

Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.

3,700kg Weight of the supplies sent to the space station

As the Northrop Grumman capsule made its slow approach, the space station crew took pictures so engineers might understand what went wrong.

Nasa astronaut Nicole Mann then used the station’s robot arm to grab the spacecraft, dubbed the SS Sally Ride in honour of America’s first woman in space.

Among the 8,200lbs (3,700 kilograms) of supplies were brackets needed for a spacewalk next week to expand the station’s power, as well as apples, blueberries, cheese, peanut butter and ice cream for the station’s US, Russian and Japanese crew of seven.

Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver cargo for Nasa.

The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

More in this section

Italy Migration Italy backs down on three migrant ships, while fourth heads to Corsica
Greece Strike Inflation strikes spur protests and clashes in Greece
Germany China Chip Factory Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm’s microchip factory deal
SpaceStationDigitalPlace: International
<p>Many races for US congress are still too close to call (AP)</p>

US midterm elections: ‘Red wave’ fails to appear for Republicans

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.29 s