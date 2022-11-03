Major glaciers, including Kilimanjaro and Yosemite, to disappear by 2050 — UN report

Some of the world's most famous glaciers, including the Dolomites in Italy, the Yosemite and Yellowstone parks in the United States and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania will disappear by 2050 due to global warming, whatever the temperature rise scenario, according to a UNESCO report.

The United Nations cultural agency UNESCO monitors some 18,600 glaciers across 50 of its World Heritage sites and said that a third of those are set to disappear by 2050.