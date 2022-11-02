Climate report warns of regular wildfires and floods in Europe

Europe is warming faster than anywhere else on the planet, with ice glaciers in the Alps retreating at an alarming rate.

Those are just some of the findings from a joint report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and EU Copernicus Climate Change Service, which warned that the exceptional heat, wildfires, and floods seen over the past two summers will become regular events in the future.

"Temperatures over Europe have warmed significantly over the 1991-2021 period, at an average rate of about +0.5C per decade," Copernicus stated.

As a result, Alpine glaciers lost 30m in ice thickness from 1997 to 2021. The Greenland ice sheet is melting and contributing to accelerating sea level rise.

"In summer 2021, Greenland saw a melt event and the first-ever recorded rainfall at its highest point, Summit station."

Hundreds of fatalities

In its State of the Climate in Europe Report, the organisations calculated that in 2021, high-impact weather and climate events "led to hundreds of fatalities, directly affected more than half a million people, and caused economic damages exceeding $50bn (€50.5bn)".

Nearly 85% were floods or storms. Countries such as Germany and Belgium were ravaged by flooding in the summer of 2021, bringing large swathes of Western Europe to a standstill as extreme weather patterns became more frequent.

Extreme weather will lead to more death and illness, the report warned.

"European people's health is impacted by climate change in a myriad of ways, including death and illness from increasingly frequent extreme weather events (heatwaves), increases in zoonoses and food-, water- and vector-borne diseases, and mental health issues," it stated.

"The deadliest extreme climate events in Europe are heatwaves, particularly in western and in southern Europe.

The combination of climate change, urbanisation, and population ageing in the region creates — and will further exacerbate — vulnerability to heat."

Reason for hope

However, there is still time to act — a reason for hope, the WMO and Copernicus stated.

"European society is vulnerable to climate variability and change, but Europe is also at the forefront of the international effort to mitigate climate change and to develop innovative solutions to adapt to the new climate Europeans will have to live with,” said Dr Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Centre of Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) at Copernicus.

Changing weather patterns have seen parts of Spain reach more than 30C in late October, with yet another round of wildfires in the country.

Earlier this week, the WMO pointed to "hard to believe" data from southern Spain that has seen temperatures of up to 35C, France experiencing nine days where the temperature was more than 4C above average for October, and more than 25 sites in the UK where the mercury reached 20C on October 27.

Ireland has been seeing milder temperatures than normal for October, but rainfall has been severe, with a number of alerts and flooding events throughout the country, particularly in the south.