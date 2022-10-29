At least 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least 59 people were killed and 150 injured after being crushed by a large crowd on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across the capital following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.
Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.