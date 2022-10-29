At least 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

At least 59 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
Ambulances and rescue workers arrive at the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 18:34
Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

At least 59 people were killed and 150 injured after being crushed by a large crowd on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across the capital following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night.

Rescue workers at the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
Taiwan LGBT Parade 120,000 take part in Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain
Switzerland Train Record Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
HalloweenPlace: International
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)

Dozens badly injured after crowd surge during Seoul Halloween festivities

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.265 s