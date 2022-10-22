Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in shrubbery (Alamy/PA)
Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 06:42
Associated Press Reporter

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities.

But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in shrubbery in a rural neighborhood about 40 miles north-west of Boise.

Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson told the Idaho Statesman that a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog on Thursday evening when they noticed something moving in the brush.

Further investigation revealed the alligator — a creature commonly found in the coastal wetlands of the south-eastern US and certainly not native to Idaho.

Mr Pearson said the resident put the alligator in a nearby horse trailer until Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer could pick it up on Friday morning.

The department has the animal in captivity for now, but Mr Pearson said it will be euthanised or given to a licensed facility unless the owner is located.

Idaho Fish and Game officials are hoping members of the public will call the department if they have any information about the alligator’s origins.

More in this section

Biden Student Loan Debt Federal appeals court blocks Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Tribal Reservation-Shooter Three people arrested after two killed on Washington tribal reservation
Emmett Till Statue Emmett Till statue unveiled in Mississippi
alligatorPlace: International
Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s